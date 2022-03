This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Collin AndersonThe Lincoln County High School band performs at the Neldon C. Mathews Center, Feb. 22 The Lincoln County High School Choir and Band held their yearly spring concert Feb. 22. Despite the fact that the falling snow outside seemed to mock the idea that it was springtime, dozens of people attended the performance. This […]