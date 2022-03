This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Mary CordleAuxiliary members at the annual Commander’s Dinner. Caliente VFW Post 7114 held its seventh annual Commander’s Dinner Feb. 14 in the Charlie Monroe Hall. The dinner of turkey, ham and all the fixings was prepared and served by the members of the VFW to the Ladies’ Auxiliary for all their support of the VFW. […]