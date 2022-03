This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Caliente Senior Center held its monthly meeting Feb. 15. New officers were elected. Toni Sutton was elected president and Bonnie Hadden as vice president. Ideas on how to raise funds for the center were discussed. The lights in the building have been fixed. Bingo is being held every Thursday. The senior center is available […]