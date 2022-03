This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

In the championship game at the 1A state tournament in Las Vegas, the Pahranagat Valley High School boys suffered a 38-33 loss to Green Valley Christian of Henderson. Pahranagat started the game with a strong 16-8 first-quarter lead, but the boys went cold and didn’t score again until around 4 minutes left in the third […]