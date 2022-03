This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

A proposed prescribed controlled burn for Thursday, Feb. 24 at the Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge may be postponed until Friday or maybe next Tuesday. Wildlife manager Rob Vinson said, “The reason for the burn is to target a habitat burn and a fuel reduction. Fuel reduction meaning that we are trying to decrease the amount […]