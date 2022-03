This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

County commissioners, in continued support for local businessman Mike Cannon purchasing the Alamo Industrial Park, accepted Cannon’s request to buy all of the park’s 160 acres. Commissioner chair Jared Brackenbury said the board decided, “We didn’t want to tie Cannon’s hands and sell other parcels of the land to developers who might want to use […]