Bonnie Bicknell Knight was born in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, September 2, 1933 to Clifford A. Bicknell and Thelma Wallace Bicknell. Her parents later divorced. Bonnie was raised by her grandparents, David and Lucy Bicknell, and Jack Wallace. Bonnie and her husband Bill Knight were married in Meeker, Colorado in 1953. Upon his honorable discharge from the Air Force in 1953, they moved to Perry Florida. Bonnie worked as a cartographer for Proctor and Gamble where she helped transfer P&G’s over 500,000 acres of forestland from aerial photographs to paper maps the foresters used to identify the different types of terrain and trees the property contained, all by hand. When P&G sold to Foley Lands and Timber, they hired Bonnie. She retired after 35 years of service to the two companies. Bonnie and Bill have three sons, Russ, Scott, and Todd. Bonnie was a born again Christian with saving faith in Jesus Christ.

Bonnie was tragically killed in a car accident on December 1, 2021, but her family is comforted in the knowledge that she is with her Savior, Jesus Christ. Bonnie is survived by her husband of 68 years, Bill Knight, sons Russ (Donna) and Scott (Tammy) Knight, and four grandchildren, one great grandchild, sisters Carol Miller of Panaca and Rose Johnny of Princeton WV, and a step brother, Frank Fake of Jennings LA. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jackie Bicknell, her son Todd, her father and step mother, Clifford and Lilian Bicknell, and her sister Lois Bicknell Mahlum.