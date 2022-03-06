Colin F. ‘Frank’ Fake, was born June 25, 1935 in Blackpool England to Colin Fake and Lilian Fake Bicknell. His father was killed during WWII when Frank was 7 years old. His mother Lilian met and eventually married Cliff Bicknell, (US Army) who was stationed in Blackpool.

From this marriage, their daughter Lois was born. After the War, Cliff returned Stateside with

the military and a few months later, Lilian, Frank and Lois came to the U.S. on the Queen Mary

and then made a very long train ride to Salt Lake City, UT, where Cliff was staying with his

parents. Hearing of miners being hired at Caselton, Nevada, the four moved to Caselton where

Cliff found work.

Frank attended school at Pioche Elementary and then Lincoln County High School. After high school, he and his best friend Dan Hansen joined the U. S. Air Force together. They were hoping to be stationed in the same place; however Dan was stationed in England and Frank was stationed in Italy during the Korean War era. Frank was an outstanding serviceman who served from 1953 to 1965 in Italy, Germany, and various bases in America. Although Frank completed his Air Force career in Jennings, Louisiana, he continued to serve his country in Civil Air Patrol, (an auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force) becoming a Wing Commander of Louisiana and ending his service as Southwest Region Commander, serving five states. During his service time in CAP, he earned the rank of Colonel and also earned the highest academic honor, the Gill Robb Wilson Award, as well as the Frank G. Brewer Aerospace Education Award.

Frank was involved in education from his time as a middle school teacher in 1963 to his retirement from McNeese State University in Lake Charles. He held multiple degrees from McNeese and LSU in Baton Rouge, LA. He developed and instructed the first Marine Drafting course in the State of Louisiana for SOWELA Technical Institute in Lake Charles, where he was a teacher and charter member of the Louisiana-Vocational-Technical Drafting Instructor’s Association. At the time of his retirement, Frank was an adjunct professor at SOWELA.

Frank and his wife, Eva Louise (deceased in 1987) and son Lin moved to Panaca in 1970 where Eva taught school and Frank worked as a Deputy Sheriff. After about a year in Panaca, they returned to Louisiana.

Frank was an active member of the Baptist Mission in Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and

Colorado. He served as a deacon at First Baptist Church in Jennings. His love of the Lord and

willingness to serve his community in every capacity will continue to inspire all who knew and

loved him.

After a somewhat long courtship, Frank married his sweetheart, Juanita Bivens on May 13, 2006, at his childhood home in Panaca where his sister Carol and her husband Dave lived at

that time.

Frank went to be with the Lord on February 6, 2022, with his caring wife by his side. Frank is survived by his loving wife, Juanita Bivens Fake, son, Lin Fake, his stepdaughters, Carlena Lundy and Jacqueline Roe of Lake Charles and his stepson Richard Waltrip of Lafayette, LA. He is also survived by his sisters Carol (Dave) Miller of Panaca, and Rose Johnny of Princeton, WV, along with many step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Frank was preceded in death by his father, Colin Fake; his mother, Lilian Fake Bicknell; his stepfather, Clifford Bicknell; his sister, Lois Bicknell, his step-sister, Bonnie Bicknell Knight; his nephew, Timmy Galloway, and his first wife, Eva Shirley Fake.