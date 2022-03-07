Letter: To the Angels in Caliente

For the last eighteen and a half years my mother, Joann Dunne, was a patient in long term care at Grover Dils Medical Center. She recently passed away.

We would like to take the time to thank all the awesome folks that looked after her for all those years. The peace of mind that she was safe and comfortable was priceless to the family. The love and care you showed her was genuine as she was easy to love.

We know the nurses and staff have a difficult and sometimes thankless job and we can’t express enough how much we appreciate all that they do. She loved them all very much and we know they miss her as much as we do.

Thank you so very much for everything!!!

Joe Dunne

Pioche