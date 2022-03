This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The community came together in a big way for the first annual Bundle Up For a Heart Warrior Walk/Run held Feb. 26 at Linear Park in Caliente. Despite the cold weather, close to 80 walkers and runners took part in the event organized by Nevada Bank & Trust’s Caliente branch. Among the participants were Kelly […]