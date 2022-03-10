Economic development planning workshop coming to Caliente

The University Center for Economic Development, part of the College of Business at the University of Nevada, Reno, is currently working with the Lincoln County Regional Development Authority to develop a new five-year Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy for Lincoln County and for the City of Caliente. As part of this effort, faculty from the University Center for Economic Development will host and facilitate a half-day workshop on Tuesday, March 22 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Depot in Caliente in order to begin the process of developing this new five-year Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy.

This first strategic economic development planning workshop will focus on evaluating existing socio-demographic, economic, and industry and occupation sector trends in Lincoln County and throughout the larger region. Workshop participants will also complete a number of facilitated small group and large group exercises designed to develop a new five-year strategic economic development vision, evaluate and possibly extend goals within the existing five-year Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, and develop a series of new strategic economic development goals with an accompanying implementation plan. The results of this first strategic economic development planning workshop will be incorporated into future strategic economic development planning workshops and into the draft and final versions of the new five-year Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy.

Invited public sector and private sector representatives, community leaders, community and economic development specialists, and non-profit organizational leaders are encouraged to attend and participate. While members of the Lincoln County Board of County Commissioners, the City of Caliente City Council, the Lincoln County Regional Development Authority and other elected and appointed officials may be present, this workshop is being hosted solely by the College of Business at the University of Nevada, Reno and no action by any other elected or appointed body of Lincoln County or the City of Caliente will be taken during this workshop.

A lunch and mid-workshop snack along with refreshments will be provided. If you are interested in participating in this workshop, please RSVP with Frederick Steinmann, Assistant Research Professor with the College of Business by email (fred@unr.edu) or by phone (775.784.1655) by Monday, March 14 5 p.m.