Three online classes offer Construction and General Industry training

LAS VEGAS – Nevada JobConnect is offering three Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) training classes at no cost. The online classes are hosted by SCATS and are for those in construction or general industry. These classes are available statewide. Preregistration is required, as space is limited.

Introduction to OSHA familiarizes students with the purpose and history of the OSHA Act. The four-hour class is March 3, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

OSHA 30 Construction Course is for people who work on a construction site in a supervisory position. The class is March 7-11, 2022, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a five-day online class, and students must attend all five days to receive their certification.

OSHA 10 Construction Course is for people who work on a construction site. This two-day online class is March 23-24, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Students must attend the full class on both days to receive their certification.

Anyone interested in the courses should register with EmployNV.gov and contact Vickie Tippitt at (702) 486-0129. JobConnect offices have a resource center with computers which could be used for this online training on a first come, first served basis. Those taking the class in the resource center will need to bring their own headphones.Job seekers can get one-on-one help with resumes, job referrals, and training by visiting their nearest JobConnect office. Job seekers who are out of work or looking to change careers are encouraged to register with Nevada’s largest database of jobs at EmployNV.gov.