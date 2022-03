This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

On Jan. 14, well in advance of this month’s filling dates, the Lincoln County Law Enforcement Association (LCLEA) voted to endorse Derek Foremaster as a candidate for Lincoln County Sheriff, the association announced in a press release. The LCLEA is an employee association made up of Lincoln County deputies and is recognized by the State […]