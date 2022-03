This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Courtesy PhotoGame Warden John Anderson was recently recognized at the Nevada Wardens Inservice. John Anderson has served as Lincoln County’s lone game warden since 2013, and during that time he has worked on some large cases and liaised closely with the community. During the last Nevada Wardens Inservice weekend, Anderson’s work was recognized with three […]