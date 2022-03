This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

While the Lady Lynx of LCHS’s basketball program may be done with their season, the athletes of Lincoln County are continuing to receive honors for their great performance during the 21-22 school year. In the 2A South Region, Abby Mathews, Katy Mathews and Vanessa Robison qualified for the first team. Abby Mathews was named Co-MVP […]