This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

When you come to Panaca on a tour of Lincoln County at any time of the year, or even if you are a resident of Lincoln County, be sure to see the life-size bronze statue of Panaca founding father Francis Lee and his wife Jane Vail. It was unveiled in front of the Panaca Town […]