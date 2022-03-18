At least 100 coats given away at annual exchange

The Lincoln County Coalition recently held a coat exchange that allowed people to come and pick up winter items for free.

With coats coming and going so much, it is somewhat of a challenge to keep count, but we know that at least 100 coats, over 50 children’s mittens and 40 beanies were picked up from the coat exchange. It was a pleasure to be a part of.

While setting up the exchange, organizer Amber Pike was approached by community members dropping off multiple coats.

“Even on the very last day I came to take the coat exchange down in Caliente, there was a woman looking for items she could use,” Pike said.

The mittens and beanies were donated by community members in Pahrump. A small candy cane was attached to each pair of children’s mittens.

Learn more about the coalition at LCCoalition.org.