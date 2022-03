This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) January 2022 economic report, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.2 percent in January 2022 which decreased by 0.1 percent from December 2021. Seasonally adjusted estimates account for regularly seen employment pattern changes stemming from things such as jobs associated with holiday hiring, […]