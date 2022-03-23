New transportation contracts to support 1,125 jobs

CARSON CITY – State transportation contracts approved during a recent Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support 1,125 jobs while helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected.

State transportation improvements reviewed/approved at this month’s state transportation board meeting include:

Construct roadway, stormwater and hydraulic improvements and install roadway landscape and aesthetics along the I-11 corridor in Las Vegas at Horizon Drive, College Drive, and Wagonwheel Drive interchanges.

Widen Charleston Boulevard, construct ramp improvements at Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue interchanges, as well as construct auxiliary lanes on I-515 between Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue.

Update select advance signal warning systems (flashing warning systems placed in advance of traffic signals) on Pyramid and Mt. Rose highways in the Reno area to promote traffic uniformity and safer driver behavior. NVSafeSignals.com

Install traffic signal on Pyramid Highway and Egyptian Drive/Sunset Springs Lane north of Reno, to provide dedicated, safer turns to and from the highway, including dedicated turn lanes, and drainage improvements.

Upgrade and repave NDOT’s Ely highway maintenance yard, including new access gates, drainage, and truck wash improvements for enhanced highway maintenance operations.

NDOT contracts are thoroughly reviewed against NDOT engineering estimates and include disadvantaged business enterprise participation goals. Construction start dates vary for each project.

Council of Economic Advisers formulas were used to estimate the number of direct, indirect and induced jobs. It is estimated that every $1 invested in public transportation projects can generate between $2 and $6 in local economic activity.

“I was proud to vote in favor of contracts which will be part supporting 1,125 jobs over the next year at today’s Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting,” Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead said. “There are numerous projects we’re going to get underway, and keeping Nevada safe and protected, while supporting those who are doing it, are among my highest priorities. This is an investment in our state.”