Kathy Mallory, 82 of Pioche, Nevada, passed away on March 8, 2022. She was born November 22, 1939, in Detroit Michigan, Kathy was a lifelong resident of the Las Vegas area and retired from the foodservice industry after 35 years. She enjoyed her retirement in Pioche, Nevada where she was a resident since 2002. Kathy leaves behind sons: Brian and Neal; five grandchildren; and four greatgrandchildren. There will be a celebration of life in August 2022.