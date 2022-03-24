Marilyn L. Anderson

Aurora, Utah – Our beloved mother, grandmother. Great-grandmother and aunt, Marilyn Laura McKenzie Anderson, age 74, of Aurora, passed away February 27, 2022 in Provo, Utah. She was born July 24, 1947 in Boulder City, Nevada a daughter of John Francis and Madelene Lillian Brown McKenzie. She grew up in Caliente, Nevada and graduated from Lincoln County High School, Class of 1964.

She married Michael Raymond Turley September 2, 1964 in Ely, Nevada. To this union were born three children, Lillian Mae, Michael Raymond Jr. and Marnie Kathleen. Marilyn and Michael were later divorced. She later met and married Darwin Glen Anderson December 28, 1983 in Aurora, Utah. From this union she gained five step-children, whom she loved, Danny Glen, Mark Edwin, Debra Pauline, Austin Joel and Robert Edward. Marilyn then moved to Aurora, where she has since resided. Darwin preceded her in death December 30, 2014.

Marilyn is a member of the Methodist Church of Caliente, Nevada.

She worked as a secretary at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Nevada; as a mail file clerk for the BLM in Caliente, Nevada and Richfield, Utah for many years.

Marilyn enjoyed quilting and knitting, and growing and canning fruits and vegetables from her garden. She will be deeply missed.

Marilyn is survived by her children: Lillian Cox Valerio of Caliente, Nevada; Michael R. Turley of Overton, Nevada; Marnie and Tim Fritz of Sammanish, Washington; Danny G. and Pamela Anderson of Sigurd; Mark E. and Diane Anderson of Veyo; Debra Anderson of Aurora; Austin J. and Laura Anderson of Salt Lake City; Rob and Susan Anderson of Rock Springs, Wyoming; 22 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Darwin; and a brother, John G. McKenzie.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 12 Noon in the Springer Turner Funeral Home Chapel, 260 North 400 West in Richfield, where friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the services.

Graveside services and burial will be held Saturday, March 25, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. in the Caliente Cemetery in Caliente, Nevada under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.

