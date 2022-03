This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Pahranagat Valley High School baseball team shut out the Adelson Lions 18-0 in Las Vegas on March 21. The game was called after three innings due to the NIAA 15-run rule. The Panthers hammered out 16 hits to one for the Lions. Braiden Maxwell had three hits for Pahranagat. Cole Higbee, Luke Hatch, Gage […]