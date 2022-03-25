Sharon Ann Bradshaw (Spring), 72, passed away March 14, 2022, peacefully at home in Caliente, Nevada. She was born October 5, 1949, in East London, South Africa. She married in South Africa and raised four children.

Sharon divorced and thereafter went to work as an administrative assistant in a medical office for a plastic surgeon and then she worked as an insurance salesperson in South Africa. In 1997, Sharon moved to the State of Texas in the United States to be near her sister. In 2000, Sharon moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado for work where she met James W. (Bill) Bradshaw, who was also working in Colorado Springs as a traveling electrician. Sharon and Bill later married on September 29, 2001, in Caliente, Nevada. Sharon and Bill lived in Las Vegas, Nevada until 2004 and then moved to Caliente, Nevada. Sharon went to school to become a Certified Nursing Assistant and worked as a CNA at the hospital in Caliente once she graduated. After Valerie (Val) Bradshaw, was in a car wreck and became bed ridden, Sharon was quick to volunteer her time, skill, and effort to lovingly care for Val who became her best friend. Even after Val was transferred to Vegas, Sharon took the time to attend to Val. Sharon’s proudest accomplishment was in 2007 when she became a Naturalized Citizen of the United States.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Bill Bradshaw; her children, Tracy, Steve, Taryn, and Pete; her step-children, Melissa, April, Diane, and James; her sisters, Debbie and Andy; nineteen grandchildren, and four great-children.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Jean; her sister, Jill; and her brother, Barry.

An outdoor memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Rose Memorial Park, Caliente, Nevada under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.southernnevadamortuary.com.