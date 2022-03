This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

There was no planning meeting in the month of March. At the March 17 Caliente City Council meeting, the council approved Best in the Desert Racing Association’s request to hold a race in part within Caliente April 30. The council also approved Scott Harden’s request to run the 38th Annual Nevada 200 Trail Ride April […]