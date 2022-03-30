Easter Scavenger Hunt coming to Cathedral Gorge April 15

Residents are invited to come join park staff for a Scavenger Hunt at Cathedral Gorge State Park. Participants will be looking for many different flora and fauna that are right in the park. The event will be held April 15, 12 p.m. at the Day Use Area in Cathedral Gorge. 333 Cathedral Gorge Road near Panaca

The scavenger hunt is free; However, park entry fees still apply.

Please bring plenty of water, good shoes and a jacket. April weather can be unpredictable, so please plan ahead.

Call (775) 728-8101 for additional information and questions.