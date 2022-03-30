Lincoln County Coalition announces opioid summit

The Lincoln County Coalition announced the second second annual Rural Opioid Summit webinar will take place on April 7.

The theme will be “One Pill Can Kill” and attendees will learn about the potential effects of opioids, other substance abuse issues and how to help fight their spread in the community. The webinar will run from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. and will include a series of experts weighing in on how the drug crisis is affecting Nevadans.

Subjects that will be addressed during the summit include:

Awareness of Opioid Trends and Overdoses

High in Plain Sight – Substance Use in Youth

Road to Recovery – A Personal Testimony

Hope For Tomorrow Recovery Programs.

Experts who will speak on the effects of opioid abuse in rural communities and elsewhere include:

Dr. Laura Knight, MD – Chief medical examiner and coroner of Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, Reno, NV

Officer Jermaine Galloway – “Tall Cop” and national speaker

Ryan Mills – OD2A-prevention coordinator and peer support specialist

Elyse Monroy – Program manager for Overdose Data to Action, Trudy Larson MD Institute for Health Impact and Equality, School of Public Health University of Nevada, Reno

Chelsi Cheatom – TRAC-B Exchange and Impact Exchange.

This summit follows the Drug Paraphernalia Education Night presented by the Lincoln County Coalition March 17. During this event, a trailer was brought into the community that simulated a teenager’s room and showed the many different ways in which youth can hide drug and other substance abuse paraphernalia in plain sight. One example included an Arizona Tea can filled with alcohol, and another example was a large sharpie that had been converted to hold a small vape pen, along with the use of books and other everyday items to conceal substance abuse.