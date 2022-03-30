Pahranagat Valley principal recognized as Athletic Administrator of the Year

Courtesy Photo

Mike Strong (center) receives the Athletic Administrator of the Year Award for all classifications from the Nevada Athletic Directors Association.

The Nevada Athletic Directors Association awarded longtime educator and coach Mike Strong with the Athletic Administrator of the Year Award during its annual conference at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Feb. 25.

The association recognizes outstanding administrators each year in the five school classifications as well as giving an overall award encompassing the entire state. Strong received the latter, a rare honor for a 1A administrator. The Pahranagat Valley High School (PVHS) principal said the recognition was unexpected, but a nice moment that he was able to enjoy with his family.

“I’m very grateful for it and humbled by it, to be perfectly honest,” Strong said. “It was very nice.”

In addition to being the athletic administrator for PVHS, Strong currently serves as the 1A league president, where he works with over 30 1A schools in the state on issues including realignment, schedules and tournaments.

Next year will be Strong’s 30th in education. Throughout that he has always been involved in athletics, from being a head basketball coach to assistant football coach, to coaching middle school teams, to serving as athletic director and administrator.