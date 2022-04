This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Lincoln County High School drama department performed a musical adapted from the creepy and kooky 1960s show, “The Addams Family.” The production ran from March 23 to the 26th at the Neldon C. Mathews Center. The play tells the story of the family as they come to terms with change and the way relationships […]