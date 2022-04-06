On March 26, 2022, at 9:45 am, a special soul was called home. Dalton Bruce Whipple, surrounded by his siblings and Mother, passed away peacefully in his sleep just one month after his 38th birthday. The night before, Dalton was alert and happily talking with his family, joking and counting the donuts his big brother Bret brought home for all to enjoy.

Born February 24, 1984, Dalton is the son of Jane Whipple and Daryl Bradshaw. He was welcomed into a home of 6 girls and 3 boys. Despite his health challenges, and the special needs that afflicted him from birth, Dalton lived a full and joyful life. He was supported and very deeply loved, by all who had the privilege to know him.

Labeled a failure to thrive baby, Dalton was kept alive by the grit and determination of his mother. At 10 pounds and 10 months old, he underwent his first heart surgery in preparation for a major operation several years later. Still considered high risk, Dalton was given a 40 percent chance of surviving the operation and spent a month in the hospital at UCLA.. At the age of 8, with the help of genome research, Dalton was diagnosed with the genetic disorder, Prader-Willi Syndrome. A disorder that affects the 15th chromosome which can occur in 1 in 15,000 births each year.

Despite these obstacles, Dalton lived a full and happy life on his ranch in Hiko. Nev. He showed pigs and lambs with the local 4-H Club at the Clark County Fair for many years. He was mainstreamed in the school system where he established life-long friends who he regularly spoke about. He rode horses and enjoyed driving his four-wheeler giving him an unprecedented amount of freedom, uncommon for a child with the same affliction in the city. Dalton was an avid arrowhead collector who would search for hours after a recent rain and was always ready to help his siblings with projects on the ranch.

Because Dalton’s siblings were older, a visit with each one exposed him to most of the national parks on the west coast and regular trips to New York City and Los Angeles. Wherever he went, he touched the hearts and lives of people. A visit to Disneyland and Knott’s Berry farm always ensured a collection of stuffed animals, as strangers would give their hard-earned prize to Dalton with the desire to just see him smile. The community he lived in was even more generous. Friends, neighbors and strangers would stop him for a hug and conversation. Always lifted by his joyful spirit and contagious smile, people enjoyed spending time with him. He was blessed to grow up in such a loving community and he truly valued the relationships he had with the people in his life.

While in school, it was discovered that Dalton had an excellent singing voice. Some of his favorite songs were “Home on the Range,” “Silent Night” and “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.” It was not uncommon to watch him bring people to tears with the purity of his voice and his own interpretation of the song.

A celebration of Dalton’s life will be April 9 th at the LDS Church in Alamo, Nev. Viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with services starting at 11 a.m. His interment will be held at the Kent Whipple Ranch in a family plot on a plateau overlooking the ranch. All who knew and enjoyed Dalton are welcome.

Moapa Mortuary (702-398-3600) is overseeing the funeral procession and “The Front Porch” (702- 397-8334) is preparing flowers.

Dalton is survived by his mother and five siblings and his father and four sisters.