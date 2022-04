This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Dave MaxwellJaren Leavitt gets hit in the back in the game against Liberty Baptist. Alamo won 18-3. The Pahranagat Valley Panthers baseball watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 15-1 loss to Faith Lutheran on Thursday last week. Faith Lutheran scored on a double and two singles in the first inning. […]