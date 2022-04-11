10/24/1927 – 2/8/2022

Mrs Helen M Boone a 40 year resident of Alamo, NV died peacefully with family around her. She was a fun loving crazy woman who helped a lot of people, received help from some wonderful people and made many good friends. Besides Helen she was also known as Booney and Cookie lady.

Preceded in death by her husband of 45 1/2 years, Mr Jay D. Boone, her daughter Lucinda D. Boone and grandsons Lee Prosser and Phil Vandergriff. Survived by daughters – Roberta Johnson, Linda Wrisley, Deborah Skains, Wendy Russel and Dale Ashlock, seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great great grandson.

She was loved and will be missed.