This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Mary CordleNevada Bank and Trust employees prepared Easter gift bags and delivered them to local senior citizens For the second year in a row, staff members from Nevada Bank and Trust showed their appreciation to seniors in the area. On April 8, Easter bags were handed out to 12 clients who are being helped by […]