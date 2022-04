This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Groundshakers Motorcycle Club will host the sixth annual Casey Folks 100 April 23, just outside of the Caliente Summit. The event is part of the Motorcycle Racing Association of Nevada (MRAN) desert race series. This event began as a tribute to the late Casey Folks, the founder of the Groundshakers Motorcycle Club. Founded in […]