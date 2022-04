This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Dave MaxwellFirst and second graders pick up Easter eggs at the Pahranagat Elementary School Easter Egg hunt. Some of the eggs in each group had specially numbered tickets corresponding to prizes. The traditional annual Easter egg hunt in Alamo was held last Saturday at the Pahranagat Elementary School. As they were last year, the kids […]