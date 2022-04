This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Commissioner Mike Reese recently presented some statistics on a local Facebook group about Lincoln County roads and their quality. According to Reese, his constituents had been asking about this issue, so “as a sitting county commissioner, I thought I should update our residents as to where the money comes from to maintain our roads.” First, […]