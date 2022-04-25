Mark Wayne Yach passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, while rehabilitating from a heart condition in a skilled nursing facility in Las Vegas, but home for Mark was Eagle Valley (Ursine), Nevada.

While born in Salt Lake City, Utah on June 25, 1955, Mark’s family was from Lincoln County having lived just a short while in Utah when he came along. He spent the majority of his life living in Las Vegas until retiring and relocating to join his parents in Eagle Valley. Taken too early from his family, he was just 66 years old upon passing. While it looked like he was over the hump of his long hospital stay, someone else had other plans for Mark (maybe just maybe, our mother needed one more special guardian angel to help tackle her incredible medical/physical hurdles).

Mark loved the outdoors and spent most of his day outside; he retired from the Carpenters Union and before that had operated a successful Landscaping company in Las Vegas in the 80s. Starting out his expertise and love of nature at Plant World would serve him well his whole life. He also loved fishing, hunting, and all things camouflaged; enjoying the company of any friend who enjoyed his passion. He was a hands on man that could fix anything and had every tool for every job. A true jack of all trades and outdoorsmen.

Mark thrived as a young boy in sports, like his three brothers, everything was about ball, baseball that is. As a skilled and fast outfielder, he was picked up by every team he tried out for. He kept that passion going post school playing adult softball into his late 30s most often with his brothers. He also loved playing golf, making time for it whenever there was an opportunity! He was a sports enthusiast through and through; never missing a Packers game, loving the Golden Knights in all of their games right till the end, and even accepting the Raiders as a team to cheer for when they moved to Las Vegas. He loved the UNLV running rebels basketball team as well. From a family of four BOYS for many, many years, when his parents announced they were expecting the fifth and final child… he voiced his opinion loudly that it should be a boy so that they can form their own basketball team (as daily pick-up games in the neighborhood, no matter what sport (basketball, wiffle ball, nerf football, or baseball) was all everyone lived for). He would ultimately be disappointed when #5 arrived and was a girl; this was short lived, perhaps only as long as the drive home from the hospital, as he made her feel special & cherished her whole life.

Mark gave true love only but 2 tries, and while no longer married he stayed close to both of them throughout their lives: high school classmate Jacqueline Middleton (deceased) and to Sue (Susan) Kasten Yach.

Mark loved his family and told them so!!! He leaves behind many family members who will miss him sorely: mother M. Joyce Sullivan Yach of LV and Eagle Valley, brother Richard “Rick” Yach and his wife Teri, brother Christopher Yach and his wife Terri, and sister Tisha (Yach) De Leon all of Las Vegas. He leaves nephews Dino Child, Dylan Yach, Seth Yach, Cole De Leon, and Chandler De Leon who adored him and fondly nick named him Markie, a name he would adopt from that point on. He also leaves behind two nieces Sofia and Ryann Yach-Fujikawa; great-grand niece and nephew Silver & Link Yach; as well as numerous cousins, a few in many ways like siblings to him: Joanie Franks (WA), Kathie Franks Roe, Pattie Franks Crockett, & Tom Pooler (all of LV). And lastly, survived by his Aunt Pat Franks (Pioche and LV), Aunt Shirley Mason (CA), and cousin Karlynn McAllister Chatwin of Lincoln County. He was preceded in death and will be joining his father Gordon F Yach and brother J Mitchell Yach.

Services will be held grave side at Pioche’s St Lawrence Cemetery on Saturday, April 30 at noon.