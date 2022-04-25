Nevada adds jobs in March

CARSON CITY – According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) March 2022 economic report, Nevada added 5,400 jobs over the month as the state continues to recover from the COVID pandemic. Employment is up 120,600 since March 2021, an annual increase of 9.1 percent. The total employment level in the state is 1,440,400. The state’s unemployment rate in March is 5.0 percent, down by 0.1 from 5.1 percent in February and down by 4.2 percentage points when compared to March 2021.

Lincoln County’s unemployment rate is at 2.4 percent.

Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) Employment (Seasonally Adjusted):

Las Vegas employment increased by 1,300 jobs (0.1%) since February, and increased by 116,600 jobs (12.6%) since March 2021.

Reno employment had an increase of 1,300 jobs (0.5%) since February, and increased by 10,700 jobs (4.4%) since March 2021.

Carson City employment had a decrease of 100 jobs (-0.3%) since February, and increased by 1,100 jobs (3.6%) since March 2021.

Chief economist David Schmidt said total statewide employment moved within 10,000 jobs of its pre-pandemic peak and the private sector is just 2,600 jobs below that level. Las Vegas saw the fastest job growth in the state over the year, and Reno set a new all-time high for employment.

“The unemployment rate continues to decline, and claims for unemployment benefits are at multidecade lows. The labor market is tight, wages are rising, and as Nevada’s employment recovery continues these conditions are likely to continue as well.” Schmidt added.

To see additional labor market data, view the department’s employment and unemployment dashboards located at www.nevadaworkforce.com.