This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Lincoln County High School athletes had a mix of success and learning experiences this past week. The Lynx Varsity baseball team faced off against the Meadows Mustangs in Panaca. Both games finished in the fifth inning. The first game saw Meadows hold the Lynx scoreless, ending 10-0. In the second game, the Lynx were […]