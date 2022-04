This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Senior Jersey Tsosie threw a gem last Friday, April 22, besting Beaver Dam by a score of 20-0 in the first game of a doubleheader, and 17-0 in the second game. As reported by Gamechanger, sophomore Roxi Hughes collected four hits in four at bats to help lead the Lady Panthers to victory. Hughes doubled […]