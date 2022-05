This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

After being delayed a couple of years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the carp rodeo at Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge at the Upper Lake picnic pavilion will be held this Saturday, April 29. Refuge manager Rob Vinson said, “The carp rodeo is something we have always tried to have to bring people out to the […]