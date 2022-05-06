Thompson’s Opera House hosting western Singer/Songwriter Juni Fisher May 14

Live music returns to Thompson’s Opera House at 7 p.m., Saturday, May 14 featuring Juni Fisher, western music singer, musician and storyteller. Fisher is the recipient of many Western Music Association awards, from 2005 to today, and was named True West Magazine’s Best Solo Artist in 2012 and 2017.

Tickets are $20 per person and are available for purchase in advance through Venmo @Leslie-Derkovitz.

“Juni has the unique ability to write music in a compelling way that pulls you in, wanting to hear more,” Thompson’s Opera House stated in press release. “She writes about people, animals and relatable life situations. An equestrian enthusiast for much of her life, she often writes about her love of animals, pulling on your heartstrings.”

Fisher grew up on a farm and while going to college, began her career of working with horses. After graduating, she trained cow horses for various ranch needs and competitions. During her equestrian career, she found herself beside many campfires and always had her guitar. Fisher’s love of music, animals, and people, makes her a natural talent in Western music and songwriting. She moved to Tennessee and gained attention as a professional “whipper-in” with a foxhunt club and there she honed her songwriting skills to become one of Nashville’s finest writers.

Thompson’s Opera House, originally built by Aleck Brown and known as Brown’s Hall, opened in 1873 at the peak of Pioche’s mining boom. It was purchased in 1891 by Arthur S. Thompson and renamed Thompson’s Opera House. Arthur died in 1905, but his sons Charles and Frank took over the Opera house, continuing renovations and increasing its use. The Opera House has boasted a variety of uses over the years, including music and theatrical performances, community meetings, movie theater, and dance hall space. Lincoln County received ownership of the Opera House in 1991 and renovated the building through a series of grants. The Opera House was listed on the Nevada State Register of Historic Places and reopened to the public in 2009.