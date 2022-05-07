Carp Rodeo held at Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge

The Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge held its popular Carp Rodeo last Saturday.

Dave Maxwell:

Families having fun at the Carp Rodeo last Saturday at Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge.

Refuge manager Rob Vinson said, “It was very successful. The largest Carp Rodeo that we have had in attendance since the very last one that we had. Everybody had fun. A huge success. Caught a few large carp, a lot of small ones. Wildlife Habitat Improvement of Nevada brought the prizes for the winners. We had a chef there who did from field to grill. He was making carp tacos, and we heard nothing but good things from that.”

A Junior Refuge Ranger program was put on by a Nevada naturalist, helping the kids that were on the levy fishing. The kids could also play a fishing pole-casting game or a bean bag game, and they also had the option to draw artwork.

Vinson said, “Nevada Department of Wildlife brought learner fishing poles and bait for those who did not have one of their own, so we made sure that everybody was able to do some fishing.”