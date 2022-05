This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Trina Machacek, author, columnist and humorist is launching her second book, “LIFE AFTER A DEATH: Navigating Widowhood with Humor and Hope.” “Life After A Death” is an emotional journey of what a widow experiences in life through personal grief. Machacek details the journey with her humorous and joy-filled outlook on life. It is filled with […]