Thank You: The Pioche Senior Center Thrift Store

We at the Pioche Senior Center wish to express appreciation and gratitude to Susan Austgen for her generous donation of the contents of the Loving Care Thrift Store to the Pioche Senior Center. We are now in the process of opening our own thrift store at the Pioche Senior Center. We also wish to express gratitude to Sue for her hard work and dedication to the community in all her accomplishments.

Sincerely,

The Pioche Senior Center Thrift Store