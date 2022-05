This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Dave MaxwellPahranagat Valley coach Brad Loveday retires from coaching baseball and wrestling at the end of the school year. He and his family are moving to Las Vegas. Sitting on a stool in the kitchen area at home a little after practice, baseball coach Brad Loveday reflected on an end of an era. The baseball […]