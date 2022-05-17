May 13: Letter to the editor

It is great to see our country’s flag flying throughout our county, however, some of the flags displayed are faded and/or tattered, torn and shredded, including over some county, state and federal buildings.

Our family has had a flag flying, continuously, in remembrance of our son who died on Highway 93 over 16 years ago.

In those years we have purchased several flags of different quality. We finally found ToughTex made by Annin Flagmakers at Walmart.

They offer different qualities, but this heavier material will last several months and withstand the weather and the winds that blow.

Linda Lee