This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Collin AndersonThe Lincoln County High School show choir put on their spring show. The Lincoln County High School show choir presented its spring concert at the Neldon C. Mathews auditorium May 10-11. The choir had been practicing for months, and during both shows it was apparent that they had put their hearts and souls into […]