Dave MaxwellLori Logan is the new postmaster at the Alamo Post Office. She has worked at the post office for six years and was named postmaster near the end of April. Lori Logan is the new postmaster at the Alamo Post office. Her replacement of Don Joyce, who left for the head position in Mesquite […]