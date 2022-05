This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Courtesy PhotoDavid Dalton, D.O. with his family. Dalton will be away from the county until the fall. David Dalton, D.O., started seeing patients in Lincoln County in Aug. 2019. His practice grew steadily, and now it is not uncommon for him to be booked two to three weeks out. But now Dr. Dalton will be […]