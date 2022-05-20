John Gilbert Barton Jr. age 72, passed away on May 1, 2022 in Caliente, Nevada. He was born on November 22, 1949 in Caliente, Nevada to John Gilbert Barton Sr. and Helen Josephine Errico.

John served in the Navy during the Vietnam Era. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and traveling. He liked John Wayne, Cajun food and Mardi Gras. His job as a welder was a hobby as much as it was his job. But most of all he loved his family and friends.

John is survived by his sister Onalee Barton, his nephew William Barton and family, and nephew Robert Pierrepont and family.

He is preceded in death by his parents John and Helen Barton and his brother Frank A Barton.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Caliente Ward Chapel. A viewing will be held prior to the service at the Church on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 9:30-10:30 am. Interment will be in the Conaway Memorial Park Veterans Cemetery under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent to southernnevadamortuary.com